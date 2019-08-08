What Happens at Stagecoach, Doesn’t Stay at Stagecoach

Blake and Caelynn crossed paths at Stagecoach Festival in April. Bachelor Nation stars such as Colton, Cassie Randolph, Lauren Bushnell and Robby Hayes were also in attendance. Before heading to the country music event, Blake and Caelynn had been in contact for months. However, the former Bachelorette star admitted to having sex with both Caelynn and Kristina on back-to-back nights during the three-day affair. Caelynn later accused Blake of additionally flirting with Tayshia at the festival.