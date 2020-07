Ted Wass (Nick Russo)

He retired from acting after Blossom and instead focused on directing a slew of TV shows, including Spin City, Two and a Half Men, 2 Broke Girls, Rules of Engagement, Last Man Standing and Mom. Wass shared son Julian and daughter Matilda with his late wife, Janet Margolin, who died from ovarian cancer in 1993. He wed Nina Wass in 1996, and they have a daughter named Stella.