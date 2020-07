Why Brandi Made the Throuple Remark to Denise and Aaron

At the top of Wednesday’s episode, fans saw Brandi tell Denise and Aaron that she wanted to be in a “throuple” with them.

“Denise and Aaron had talked to me before about threesomes and finding girls so it wasn’t just random that I brought it up,” Brandi told Us.

Denise, meanwhile, has repeatedly said she and Aaron do not have an “open marriage.”