It’s Official!

Netflix confirmed on January 21 that the steamy series will be back for a second season with Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) at the center of attention. “The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” a statement from Lady Whistledown read. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.” The move echoes the timeline of Quinn’s books, the second of which is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.