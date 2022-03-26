Returning Members of the Ton

Although no casting news has been announced, the Bridgerton family will appear in season 3.

Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Colin, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Francesca Bridgerton (Ruby Stokes), Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt) and Gregory Bridgerton (Will Tilston) have all appeared in every season so far.

Penelope, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and the rest of the Featherington family are also expected to return.

Bailey hasn’t confirmed whether Anthony would come back following his marriage to Kate, but the eldest brother was involved in later books.

Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) appeared throughout season 2 but it isn’t clear what the plans are for the character beyond that.