Jim Broadbent

The veteran stage and screen actor played Bridget’s dad, Colin. Broadbent went on to star in Oscar-nominated movies including Moulin Rouge!, Iris, Gangs of New York and The Iron Lady. He reunited with his Bridget Jones costar Grant in 2012’s Cloud Atlas, and like Henderson, he landed a starring role in the Harry Potter franchise (he played Professor Slughorn).

Broadbent has been married to Anastasia Lewis since 1987.