Hilary Duff

After Cadet Kelly, Duff hit the big screen in Agent Cody Banks, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Cheaper by the Dozen and A Cinderella Story. She later put her Disney days behind her with a recurring role in season 3 of the original Gossip Girl. Duff went on to star as Kelsey Peters in Younger from 2015 to 2021. In 2022, she debuted as Sophie in Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. She’s also recorded five studio albums and authored the Elixir book trilogy.

Duff was previously wed to Mike Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca, from 2010 to 2016. In 2019, she married singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. The duo share daughters Banks and Mae.