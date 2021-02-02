Meeting and Falling for Jason

Eubanks revealed that she was briefly engaged to a professional athlete when she was 24. She also had one other serious relationship before she met Wimberly on a blind date. “It was definitely a whirlwind romance. Jason was and is so different from the macho, egocentric guys I’d always dated,” she wrote. “Jason was the first guy who was always a complete gentleman to me. … He didn’t even try to kiss me until our fifth date!”

After three years of dating, Eubanks married the anesthesiologist in April 2014 when she was 30 years old. After he proposed, she warned Wimberly that if kids were a “non-negotiable” for him, she might not be The One. He replied, “If it happens, it happens. But if not, I love you and I want to marry you.”