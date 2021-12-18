Claire Danes: ‘A Christmas Story’

The Family Stone actress told EW in 2020 that the 1993 film has a soft spot in her heart “because I watched it when I was 4 with my brother, who’s seven years older, in the theater.”

However, Danes admitted that she was a little “traumatized” after watching it at such a young age. “I guess it was the first time that I saw visions of the holiday as distorted and perverse,” she said. “It just had a real wallop, because I was too little to really take it in comfortably.”