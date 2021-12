Kathy Bates: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“As I got older, I always wanted to play the angel Clarence. He was the most fun,” Bates told Parade in December 2013 of why the holiday classic always brings her to tears. “But my favorite part is when his brother, who’s in the Navy, bursts in the door at the very end and toasts George. ‘To my brother George, the richest man in town!’”