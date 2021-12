Calvin Harris

Harris along with Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Kaskade and Steve Aoki signed on once again with the Hakkasan Group to return to the Strip for a star-studded roster of events. They all rotated between multiple daytime and nightclub venues such as OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, as well as Jewel Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria Hotel & Casino.