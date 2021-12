“Christina Aguilera: The Xperience”

Christina Aguilera announced in January 2019 that she will debut her residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31. She will perform 16 shows throughout the year. “This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans,” Xtina told Billboard. “I’m such a visual person and I’ve been acquiring all these inspirations. Las Vegas is an amazing place to put all of that together.”