“Lady Gaga: Enigma”

Christmas came early in Vegas! The “Just Dance” songstress’ residency began on December 28, 2018, at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort with two unique shows. Enigma features her pop hits, while Jazz & Piano showcases stripped-down versions of her songs. “I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before,” the singer said in a statement in August. “It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”