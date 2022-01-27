Carson Kressley

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Carson Kressley: I wanted to get prepared before I did Celebrity Big Brother. So, of course I watched old seasons of Celebrity Big Brother, and I’m really impressed with my RuPaul’s Drag Race co-judge Ross Mathews because he was very good at playing this game. So I’m gonna do what he did.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

CK: Oh, sometimes in Big Brother you can throw a competition [and] you kinda, like, fake it. And then it sets up like, “Oh, maybe you’re not that good at this.” Then the next time, when it’s your turn to shine, you can really surprise everybody. So yeah, I’d probably do that.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

CK: So alliances on Big Brother get very tricky because, you know, you just never know if they’re legit. But, alliance partners … I’ve worked with so many people in Hollywood. I’m thinking I’m going to know some of these people when I get in there. And I’m just gonna look for alliances with people I already know because I know how they roll.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

CK: You know what’s gonna be the hardest is the physical competition because my arms are the size of, like, bird’s legs, and this one doesn’t even really work anymore. So, all the physical strength things, I’m just gonna be like, “No, thank you.”

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

CK: So, there’s two ways to play it. If you’re lucky enough to get to the end of the competition, you could bring along your BFF in the house, and it’d be really fun and nice and sweet. And then, either one of you – like either you or your new best friend – is gonna win all the money and win the competition and get all the glory. Or you could bring someone who you know you can just absolutely slay, and then you know you’re gonna win. That’s gonna be hard, but I’ll pick the person I can slay.