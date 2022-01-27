Teddi Mellancamp

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Teddi Mellencamp: I watched a little bit of Big Brother before being cast, but now I have watched almost every episode. I think probably my favorite player are the ones that are the most open in in the diary room. I loved … I gotta think of who my favorite person is. There are so many good ones! Here’s the problem. It shifts. At the beginning I have someone who is my favorite, and then it switches. I don’t necessarily have a favorite because when I’m watching Celebrity Big Brother, somebody will start as my favorite and then they will like start to unravel. Like, Tom Green was originally my favorite because he’s hilarious. But then as he was starting to get paranoid, I was like, “Uh oh.” So, you know, I’m just gonna have to see.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

TM: So, I have been told by, like, fanatics of Big Brother not to win the first competition, as if that’s just like gonna be effortless for me to win. However, I just don’t think I could do that. I think I have to play every single game with my full heart.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

TM: I feel like when you meet a true friend slash alliance, it feels effortless. You know right away that that is your person. I am hoping there is at least just one person in that house that I feel that exact way about, and feels the same way about me. I’ll just get that natural feeling of just if that is somebody I could imagine spending my time with. I’m not a great person with just small talk and faking it. So, I absolutely feel like when I talk to my person, I’ll know.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

TM: If any competitions having to do with math, code red. Let’s just say I struggle helping my son do his first-grade math.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

TM: If I could take either my biggest ally or my biggest competition to the final two, I would pick my biggest ally because if we supported each other through the whole thing, most likely that person is part of the reason I’m still there.