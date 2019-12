Victoria Beckham

This Christmas, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of her sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, smiling together in a sweet snap. The shot featured the designer’s children with David Beckham wearing drawn-on Christmas gear and the words “Merry Christmas” was written above them. “Merry Christmas!! Xxx Kisses from us all @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote on December 25.