Lady Gaga

“I’ve always had gay friends and I have been very involved in the gay community since I was young,” the “Born This Way” singer told Fab Magazine. “I feel a moral obligation to defend my fan base and make the world a better place.”

In June 2019, the Star Is Born actress performed at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert, where she gave a speech directed toward the LGBTQ community: “True love is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.”