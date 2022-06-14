Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner has become an advocate for the LGBTQ community over the years, with one of her first references of support appearing in 2014’s “Welcome to New York.” The song, which appears on 1989, includes the lyric: “And you can want who you want / Boys and boys and girls and girls.” She also dropped a pro-LGBTQ anthem ahead of her surprise Stonewall Inn appearance in June 2019, titled, “You Need to Calm Down.” The bubbly pop song features lyrics such as, “Why are you mad? / When you could be GLAAD?” and “Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark age.”