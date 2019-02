Katharine McPhee

The “Over It” singer posted a Throwback Thursday photo for the books in January 2019 that showed her smiling next to Duchess Meghan in matching bright red lipstick. “Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” the American Idol alum wrote on Instagram. “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.”