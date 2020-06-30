Blake Gave Penn His First iPhone

While discussing how social media has changed since the 2007 premiere, Badgley revealed that Lively actually gave him his first iPhone. The duo dated during seasons 1 and 2 of the series.

“Remember, ’07 was when the very first iPhone came out. I remember you got it,” Crawford recalled. “I remember you had it at a Halloween party. You had the first iPhone, and think about that now. I remember we were more about camera phones and this and that. There wasn’t social media.”

Badgley responded, “Blake got me that. I literally was like, ‘I don’t want this thing. It’s so cumbersome, and it has all these apps on it.’”