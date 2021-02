Khaylah Epps

“Yesterday was incredibly upsetting. To see someone do straight up gymnastics to try and excuse racist behavior is inexcusable and a direct slap in the face,” the season 25 contestant tweeted. “And just on some personal s—t, the way I would be portrayed on tv ATE. ME. ALIVE for weeks after I went home bc I know ‘grace’ is never extended to black women. So to see who is deserving of ‘grace’ and who isn’t? K.”