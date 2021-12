Peter Billingsley in ‘A Christmas Story’

Billingsley’s name became synonymous with the holidays after dressing up in a pink bunny suit as Ralphie in 1983’s A Christmas Story. The New York native has since starred in Russkies, Beverly Hills Brats, The Break-Up, Iron Man, A Case of You and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Sherman Oaks alum is also a well-known producer having worked on Dinner for Five, Sullivan & Son (which he directed), Undeniable With Joe Buck and F Is for Family.