Big night out! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin and more country music couples hit the red carpet at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 11.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker at the Music City Center in Nashville, the CMAs marked one of the only in-person awards shows of 2020. While Lambert, 37, went into the night with the most nominations, she only took home one trophy: Music Video of the Year for “Bluebird.”

The singer took the stage during Wednesday’s show to perform “Settling Down” for the first time. The track features McLoughlin, whom she married in 2019 after a whirlwind romance, in the music video.

“My favorite part of filming was watching my husband sort of come to life on camera,” Lambert gushed during a live Q&A on YouTube last month. “It was his video debut and he’s so sweet and humble about it, but he really killed it, so that was fun to watch.”

Underwood, 37, and Fisher, 40, were also on hand at Wednesday’s show. While the American Idol alum was nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, Underwood didn’t win. She still had the support of the former NHL star, with whom she shares sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 21 months.

“Fun night at the CMAs congrats to all the winners! Proud of you @CarrieUnderwood,” Fisher wrote via his Instagram Stories.

A common-theme during the CMAs was how happy the stars were to be out amid the coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone made it to the show as several stars were forced to cancel their appearances after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and fiddler Jenee Fleenor all pulled out of the show for coronavirus-related reasons. While Brice, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Fleenor all confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19, Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood announced one of their family members has the virus. Rascal Flatts, meanwhile, said it “received a positive COVID test within the band,” which consists of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney.

Scroll through for the hottest duos on the carpet: