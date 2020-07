He Did Crew at Harvard With the Winklevoss Twins

Remember the twins played by Armie Hammer in The Social Network? Jost rowed with the internet entrepreneurs, as he “walked on” to the team, “which is what they call it when the coach humors you and lets you join the team, mostly for his own entertainment.” However, it paid off: “Crew taught me discipline, and how to stay calm and mentally sharp even when I was physically exhausted, which is a skill I still use at SNL.”