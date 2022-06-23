Ryan Phillippe

Phillippe played Kathryn’s devilish stepbrother, Sebastian Valmont. He then appeared in Company Man, Crash, Breach, MacGruber, The Lincoln Lawyer, Brothers by Blood and One Shot. The Delaware native also starred on Damages, Secrets and Lies, Shooter, Big Sky and MacGruber. In 2014, Phillippe wrote and directed his first movie, Catch Hell. He also produced the project and has since served as a producer on Shooter and The 2nd.

The 54 actor married Cruel Intentions costar Witherspoon in June 1999. The duo welcomed daughter Ava and son Deacon before splitting in October 2006. The actor is also father of daughter Kai, whom he shares with ex Alexis Knapp.