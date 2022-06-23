Selma Blair

The actress portrayed wealthy teen Cecile Caldwell, who hooks up with Sebastian before learning a few skills from Kathryn. Blair the starred on Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane before reuniting with Witherspoon for Legally Blonde. She has since appeared in The Sweetest Thing, the Hellboy franchise, In Their Skin, Mothers and Daughters and After We Collided. Blair’s TV credits include Anger Management, Heathers and Another Life.

The Kath & Kim alum announced in 2018 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She released a memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, in May 2022, which detailed her health ups and downs.

The Michigan native was married to Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006 before dating Mikey Day for two years. Blair moved on with Jason Bleick in 2010 and one year later, the duo welcomed son Arthur. The pair split in 2012.