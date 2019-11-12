Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson stepped in again for Lindsay Arnold to perform an Argentino tango to “Bills Bills Bills” with Sean. Joey said his frame was good, but the time for error was up. Bruno said it was clear he was trying hard. “The best thing about it was it wasnt very long,” Len added.

Score 26/40

Next, they danced a foxtrot to “Story of My Life.” Bruno said he was “solid and consistent” but instead of “fluid,” it was “clumpy.” Carrie Ann said he missed his step, which threw him off. Len completely tore the dance apart, but Joey, once again, commended him for continuing to give it his all.

Score: 24/40