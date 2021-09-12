New Pros

Ezra Sosa and Sofia Ghavami will join DWTS for the 30th season. The competition show announced the two new pros via Instagram in September. “I have trained my whole life for this moment, truly a dream come true,” Sosa shared via Instagram. “I’m so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to dance for all of you! It is the biggest honor of my life. Thank you.”

Ghavami is equally excited. “This does not feel real……… WHAT AN ABSOLUTE DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!!! 🤩,” she shared via Instagram. “I am SO EXCITED to be joining the @dancingabc fam as their newest pro with the incredible @ezra.sosa 💃🏻❤️ I moved here with a dream 5 years ago…… I can’t believe I am actually living it 🙏🏼”