‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty Van Zandt)

Barrable-Tishauer, who appeared on eight seasons of Degrassi, made a brief return to acting in a 2016 episode of Degrassi: Next Class. After graduating as valedictorian from Concordia University in 2012, Barrable-Tishauer started DJing and working as an account manager.

“You can probably imagine having a nine-to-five job and also DJing until 3 a.m. is kind of a difficult thing to balance, so I’ve just tried to keep my gigs on weekends and just a couple times a month because I just don’t have a lot of time. So, it’s kind of like I live this dual life,” she told Refinery29 in August 2017. “Marketing by day, bass by night, but I’m really loving it. I think it’s a lot of pressure if you’re trying to DJ full time, so I’m really lucky that I’m trying to be more selective with what I wanna do.”