Reality TV Denise Richards Says She Was ‘Joking’ About Going to a Strip Club After ‘RHOBH’ Stars Call Her a Hypocrite By Sarah Hearon 2 hours ago Courtesy of Teddi Mellencamp/Twitter 6 4 / 6 Teddi’s Take Teddi got involved in Aaron and Erika’s fight during the episode. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July Swimsuit Style Can Be Yours For Under $30 These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types More News