Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Courtnee Draper

Draper played Cody’s (Chez Starbuck) BFF and love interest Sam in 1999’s The Thirteenth Year before having a leading role as Megan Larson in 2000’s Stepsister from Planet Weird. The Florida native landed the role of Erica Lovejoy/Mary Carter Warwick on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2002 and portrayed Morgan Hudson on The Jersey. She also appeared in The Biggest Fan, Surf’s Up, Booth Girls and Ophelia. Draper voiced the White Tiger in multiple video games, including 2015’s Disney Infinity 3.0.

She graduated from Loyola Law School in 2014 and is currently working within the legal system. Draper shares twin girls with husband Kevin Hoiseth and is expecting baby No. 3.