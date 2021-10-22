Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star showed a different side of her personality as fashionista-turned-military student Kelly in 2002’s Cadet Kelly. Duff then starred in Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, The Perfect Man, Material Girls and The Haunting of Sharon Tate. She also appeared on The Chase and Gossip Girl before landing the role of Kelsey Peters on Younger in 2015. In 2020, it was announced that she will portray Sophie on How I Met Your Mother. Musically, Duff has released five studio albums, including 2015’s Breath In. Breathe Out. She returned to music with 2020’s “Never Let You Go” single.

The Texas native married NHL star Mike Comrie in 2010. They welcomed son Luca in 2012 and separated four years later. Duff wed musician Matthew Koma in December 2019. The couple share two daughters: Banks, born in 2018, and Mae, born in 2021.