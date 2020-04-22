How They Got Along on Set

Grimes and McCord have been open about not getting along on the set of the series, but they have since become great friends. When the Degrassi alum brought up the subject, McCord quipped, “Next question!”

She then added, “We have to give ourselves a little bit of credit. What we were up against and what we were dealing with and the strain that was put on just the human experience, working those hours and doing what we were doing under those conditions. Clearly, you know, it takes a toll and we figured it out.”