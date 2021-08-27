Heather Morris / Amber Riley

While both women had dancing experience from their time on Fox’s musical series Glee, Morris was also a backup dancer for Beyoncé before joining the 2017 season.

“They watch it and they want to believe, ‘She’s a dancer, it’s not fair, she knows exactly how to do all those things’ … I cannot do ballroom [dancing],” Morris, who was voted off fifth despite receiving the season’s first perfect score, said on the “Ladygang” podcast in 2017. “It’s unbelievably hard … it’s so challenging.”