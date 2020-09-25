Reality TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Lineup Revealed: Who Is Dancing to Which Song? By Emily Longeretta September 25, 2020 DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) BRITT STEWART, JOHNNY WEIR ABC 14 14 / 14 Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart Rumba to “Reflection” from Mulan Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News