It’s getting down to the wire on Dancing With the Stars! During the Monday, November 9, episode, the remaining contestants had the chance to pay tribute to one of their favorite musicians during Icons Night. However, many of the stars became icons of the ballroom!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev performed on a very dramatic Argentine tango to Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” that wowed the judges. Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and even Carrie Ann Inaba — who has been very tough on Kaitlyn and Artem — raved over the routine.

“I know it’s been a rough couple of weeks, but I have to say, I have to give you a standing ovation. That was incredible. We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate,” the judge told the pair. “Every line was amazing. Every lift. … Everything about it was amazing. Everything that we’ve been wanting from you was in this routine.”

After her comments, Artem and Katilyn ran over to embrace Carrie Ann in a hug. The former Bachelorette also noted that even when the Hawaii native was a tough critic, she “knew it came from that place” of love, “even if it was hard to hear.”

The pair received a perfect 30 — their first of the season — and it wasn’t the only perfect score given on Monday night. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart earned a perfect 30 for their quickstep to Amy Winehouse‘s “Valerie.”

Another powerful dance was done by Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten. The duo performed a strong paso doble for her tribute to Janet Jackson. In addition to being a huge fan of her music, Skai revealed that she wanted to honor the icon because of her activism. During her package, the Disney Channel alum detailed the racism she’s experienced during her life and revealed she has missed out on roles due to the color of her skin. At the end of her paso doble, “use your voice” was written on the back wall of the ballroom.

In the second round, each duo competed in a dance-off challenge with another pair. Justina and Sasha danced the cha-cha to Lady Gaga and Beyonce‘s “Telephone” against Kaitlyn and Artem; AJ and Cheryl danced the jive to Ricky Martin‘s “Cup of Life” against Johnny and Britt; and Nelly and Daniella danced the salsa to Wham‘s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” against Skai and Alan. (Nev and Jenna earned immunity based on last week’s leaderboard.)

Justina won the first matchup, earning two extra points. Skai won the second and AJ won the last. Unfortunately, AJ and Johnny landed in the bottom in the two. Bruno chose to save Johnny, Derek chose to save AJ. Ultimately, it came down to Carrie Ann, who chose to save Johnny.

