Ellen DeGeneres Gets Emotional Seeing the Crew's Families in Audience

An Emotional Speech

“Everybody keeps asking me how I am, and, some days, I’m really good, and some days, I’m an emotional mess,” she said in a video shared via Twitter on May 13.

She looked out and saw her crew members surrounded by their families, including many children who were born throughout the run of her daytime talk show.

“It just made me emotional cause on the last day, everybody’s families are gonna be here and everybody’s kids are gonna be here — ’cause we’re all saying goodbye,” she told the audience. “It’s been one hell of a ride. I never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years. Never thought we would get to do all the things we have done and help so many people.”

She concluded, “I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but this has been the best chapter of my life so far.”