Who Brought Down Who

“People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi,” the pop star said in a confessional. “Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi. I don’t want his actions to absolutely kill what I’ve created. I fear starting over. The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me.”

Later, she continued: “It’s not just Tom going down with the ship; he’s taking us all down with him. The people that stayed with him, the people that were loyal to him. He’s brought it all down. We don’t even know what he’s done, but he’s made a mess for all of us.”