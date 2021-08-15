Who's Coming Back? Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 2

New Faces

In August 2021, Variety reported that Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Feech” Flenory Jr. were cast in season 2. Fike described his character as a “homie” who spends time with Rue and Jules, but added that he’s also a “degenerate.” Kelvin Harrison Jr., who was originally supposed to star in season 1, will also join the ensemble in the new episodes. One person who won’t be appearing is Lil Nas X, who was offered a role but turned it down to focus on finishing his album.