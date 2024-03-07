The Vampire Diaries cast has continued to collaborate with the show’s crew on new projects.

The CW series, which ran from 2009 to 2017, introduced viewers to the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. At the center of the drama was Elena’s (Nina Dobrev) love triangle with Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), but fans quickly got invested in the other characters and relationships on the show.

After season 2 introduced the Mikaelson family, The Vampire Diaries expanded with its first spinoff. The Originals, which ran from 2013 to 2018, and focused on Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his family after their move to the French Quarter of New Orleans. In the first season, Klaus and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) welcomed daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) after previously engaging in a one night stand.

Hope subsequently spearheaded the second spinoff titled Legacies. Following The Originals’ series finale, Legacies premiered on The CW. The third series centered around Hope during her time at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Since the franchise wrapped up in 2022, various cast members from the show have reunited with executive producers and writers on new projects. Keep scrolling for a guide to every collaboration: