Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Every Time ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast and Crew Reunited on a Project After the Show Ended

By
All the Times ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast and Crew Reunited on a Project After the Show Ended
4
Cover Images

The Vampire Diaries cast has continued to collaborate with the show’s crew on new projects.

The CW series, which ran from 2009 to 2017, introduced viewers to the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. At the center of the drama was Elena’s (Nina Dobrev) love triangle with Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), but fans quickly got invested in the other characters and relationships on the show.

After season 2 introduced the Mikaelson family, The Vampire Diaries expanded with its first spinoff. The Originals, which ran from 2013 to 2018, and focused on Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his family after their move to the French Quarter of New Orleans. In the first season, Klaus and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) welcomed daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) after previously engaging in a one night stand.

amazon-chicgal-kimono-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Kimono Cardigan With 61K+ Reviews Is Up to 54% Off for a Limited Time View Deal

Hope subsequently spearheaded the second spinoff titled Legacies. Following The Originals’ series finale, Legacies premiered on The CW. The third series centered around Hope during her time at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Since the franchise wrapped up in 2022, various cast members from the show have reunited with executive producers and writers on new projects. Keep scrolling for a guide to every collaboration:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Stephen-Amell-5-Things-You-Dont-Know-About-the-Hunky-Arrow-Star-Candice-Accola

Candice Accola

Michael Trevino
1279644977paul 206

Paul Wesley
Roswell bio 439 KATHERINE HEIGL, JASON BEHR, SHIRI APPLEBY, BRENDAN FEHR, DAVID NUTTER

Roswell
vampire diaries cast bio

The Vampire Diaries

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!