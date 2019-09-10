Jeremy

In season 2, Damon shockingly snapped Jeremy’s neck, killing him in front of Elena. However, the Gilbert ring protected him. Sheriff Forbes accidentally shot Jeremy later in the season, but Bonnie was able to summon him back. Jeremy volunteered to let Bonnie stop his heart for a spell in season 3, but she saved him from total annihilation yet again. Season 4 delivered more mortality for the youngest Gilbert, first dying at Elena’s hand when she stabbed him in the throat while hallucinating and later having his neck broken by Silas. Bonnie resurrected her on-off boyfriend by the end of the season.