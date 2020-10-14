How She Feels Post-Filming

“I wouldn’t say you’re wrong with thinking you know what happens,” Clare teased to Extra. “I think you know I’m in it for love — there’s no secret I’m in it for love. But there’s a lot that you’d really be surprised at that people think that you would know.”

She continued, “I went into this knowing that I wasn’t desperate for love … I came into this a whole, happy woman, and if I found love, amazing. If I didn’t find love, that wasn’t my person here. I knew that no matter what, I was going to be OK, so knowing that I would come out of it OK, that’s a win in itself.”