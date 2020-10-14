Their ‘Electric’ Connection

“That feeling that I’ve never felt before … just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other — I’ve never felt that instantly like that before,” she told ET. ”I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don’t know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is.”

She added, “Usually in my experience as relationships go, there’s always somebody that’s ahead of the other person. It’s really rare that you connect on that same page at the same time, so it was just — it was one of those magical things that I guess just happens.”