What Genre Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

“There is love in this film across the board,” Hemsworth said in a June interview with Fandango.

Thompson added, “It’s the loviest Marvel movie in the history of Marvel movies.”

Waititi, meanwhile, chimed in to explain that he wanted to “run headfirst into the romance” and make the story “satisfy” fans of romantic comedies and dramedies.

When asked about his influences for the fourth Thor film, Waititi revealed that he loves the classic rom-coms. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is great. 10 Things I Hate About You is also a good film. Clueless is my favorite, I’d say. Oh no, these are just movies I like,” Waititi joked.

He continued: “I was thinking about things [when writing the script] like, An Officer and a Gentleman. Like, particularly the end scene where he comes in and sweeps her off her feet. … I guess the influences for me were just really big over-the-top romances.”