Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

If You Love That, Watch This: 2023 Fall Shows Reminiscent of ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ More

By
Like This, Watch That 'Yellowstone' and 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'
Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' and David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves.'Paramount+ (2)
6

Deal of the Day

amazon-kubua-loafers

If you’re like Us, you’re anxiously awaiting the day your favorite series will return — whether it’s because they’re in between seasons, seemingly on hiatus (we’re looking at you, Yellowstone) or have been affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But don’t fret yet: there are plenty of new (and similar) programs hitting the small screen this fall. Here are our must-watch suggestions:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories