If you’re like Us, you’re anxiously awaiting the day your favorite series will return — whether it’s because they’re in between seasons, seemingly on hiatus (we’re looking at you, Yellowstone) or have been affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But don’t fret yet: there are plenty of new (and similar) programs hitting the small screen this fall. Here are our must-watch suggestions:
If You Love That, Watch This: 2023 Fall Shows Reminiscent of ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ More
Credit: Paramount+ (2)
If You Love That, Watch This: 2023 Fall Shows Reminiscent of 'Yellowstone,’ 'Ginny and Georgia,' More
If you’re like Us, you’re anxiously awaiting the day your favorite series will return — whether it’s because they’re in between seasons, seemingly on hiatus (we’re looking at you, Yellowstone) or have been affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But don’t fret yet: there are plenty of new (and similar) programs hitting the small screen this fall. Here are our must-watch suggestions:
Whether you’re merely window, er, screen shopping or tuning in for business advice, David Spade hosts this new game show featuring savvy entrepreneurs pitching products that contestants must determine are either the real deal — or shams. Meanwhile, the new season of the beloved ABC reality competition returns two days following Snake Oil’s premiere. (September 27, Fox)
Love for all ages: A bevy of senior beauties will vie for the coveted rose in this Bachelor spinoff starring Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur and widower looking for love. (September 28, ABC)
The Canadian drama stars Lea Thompson as mystery novelist Victoria and Stacey Farber as Darby, a mother-daughter duo who team up to solve crimes. It remains to be seen whether the pair butt heads as much as the Millers — but it’s all relative. (October 4, The CW)
Fans were disappointed when ABC canceled the Hilary Swank-starring drama after one season in May. Luckily, Sullivan’s Crossing follows another woman — this time, neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan) — as she leaves the past behind by seeking refuge following a scandal. Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson also star. (October 4, The CW)
Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+; Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Love ‘Yellowstone’? Watch ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’
This Western drama will fill the void for loyal viewers who are growing impatient waiting for the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season. David Oyelowo takes the reins of executive producer Taylor Sheridan’s new anthology show as Bass Reeves, a legendary lawman who rose from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. (Paramount+, coming in November)
Credit: Peacock; Christopher Saunders/FX
Love ‘Poker Face’? Watch ‘A Murder at the End of the World’
It’s likely the second installment of the Emmy-nominated hit is being put on the shelf amid the WGA strike. Luckily, Emma Corrin and Clive Owen star in this murder mystery series involving a group of strangers who are invited to a retreat that leads to a puzzling death. (Hulu, November 14)