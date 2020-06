Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow revealed in a 2014 Reddit AMA that her favorite episode was from season 8. “The Halloween party that Sean Penn appeared in,” she said, referencing the sixth episode of the season. “For a lot of reasons. No. 1 was it was the first show we shot after 9/11. And that whole week, while driving in L.A., people would pull up, and give me a very sad look and a quiet ‘thank you’ for making them laugh.”