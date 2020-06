Matthew Perry

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2017, Perry couldn’t help but laugh when reliving one of his favorite moments, during “The One with Ross’ New Girlfriend.” In the scene, Joey tells Chandler to go see his tailor. “He did my first suit when I was 15 … No, wait, 16. No, excuse me, 15. When was 1990?” Chandler then responds, “OK, you have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!”