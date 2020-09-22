TV ‘Friends’ Most Memorable Guest Stars: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller and More By Emily Longeretta September 22, 2020 Giphy 16 4 / 16 Alec Baldwin In season 8, Alec Baldwin appeared in two episodes as his character had a brief fling with Pheobe. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News