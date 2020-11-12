Host on the Hook?

Kudrow hinted that Ellen DeGeneres could be hosting the special while appearing on a September 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Um, you may [have heard that], I don’t know,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t know that that’s been decided.” The Web Therapy actress also joked about what kind of reunion fans can expect, saying, “Well, I think we’re going to sit around like a really nice restaurant, and have you host and start screaming at each other … No, that’s not, I don’t know. I can’t say.”