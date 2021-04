Moving Forward

“In a little over a month, I’m heading out to L.A. So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” Schwimmer said on Radio Andy in March 2021. He also denied that Ellen DeGeneres will be the host. “It’s not Ellen, it’s not Billy Crystal. I could tell you who it’s not!”